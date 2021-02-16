Windsor-Essex sees 44 new COVID-19 cases as region enters red zone

Health officials are reporting a two-day increase of 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as Windsor-Essex enters the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions.

The switch to the red "control" zone, which sees retail businesses, bars and restaurants able to reopen under reduced capacity, was effective just after midnight. It comes after two months in lockdown due to surging caseloads.

The number of active cases peaked at around 2,800 last month.

But as of Tuesday, there are 306 active COVID-19 cases in the the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit released data for two days due to the Family Day holiday on Monday.

Of the 44 new cases announced Tuesday, eight are close contacts of cases that were already confirmed, four cases were community acquired, 16 are related to outbreaks, and the sources of the remaining cases are under investigation

All of the new cases were from Feb. 14. A spokesperson for WECHU said that the health unit was unsure why no cases were recorded for Feb. 15, and the matter was being looked into.

The last time Windsor-Essex had a day with no new COVID-19 cases was Oct. 20.

Thirty-three people are in hospital with COVID-19. The death toll stands at 355.

More than 21,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region. In total, 9,559 people have received both required doses.

17 active outbreaks

Throughout the region, 17 COVID-19 outbreaks are active.

They include two community outbreaks, at Kensington Court Retirement Residence and the Downtown Mission. The Mission is temporarily closing and setting up at a different location amid the growing outbreak.

As of Monday afternoon, 40 people who use the shelter have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 16 staff.

Outbreaks are active at eight workplaces:

Two in Leamington's agricultural sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

There are seven active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 14 staff cases.

Heron Terrace in Windsor, with two resident cases and two staff cases.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 23 resident cases and 15 staff cases.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and nine staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 43 resident cases and 10 staff cases.

Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 66 resident cases and 20 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 176 resident cases and 140 staff cases.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent is seeing its active case count drop from 115 on Friday to 51 on Tuesday. Just one new case of the virus has been reported since Friday. Eight people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Health officials in Sarnia-Lambton are reporting 15 new cases since its last update on Sunday. There are 85 active cases, and 45 people have died after contracting COVID-19.