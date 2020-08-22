All COVID-19 outbreaks at Windsor-Essex hospitals resolved

Windsor-Essex is free of COVID-19 outbreaks at its hospitals, according to the local public health unit.

There were six outbreaks active as recently as earlier this month, affecting both Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

WRH said in a statement Saturday that its final remaining outbreak — in a unit on the Ouellette campus — is over.

The hospital was removed from the public health unit's list of outbreaks as of Sunday.

COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including testing for all patients, WRH said.

Outbreaks at Hotel-Dieu were rescinded last week.

Entering the red zone

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is not releasing new COVID-19 data on Monday due to the Family Day holiday but will resume daily updates on Tuesday.

There were 32 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, and 33 people remain in hospital with COVID-19.

On Saturday, the region reported 60 new cases and three additional deaths.

Overall, there have been 355 COVID-19-related deaths locally since the pandemic began.

Just over 12,500 cases have been identified, 305 of which remain active.

Tuesday will be the first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor-Essex.

Amid decreasing case counts and hospitalizations, the region is moving from a lockdown to the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions. The provincial stay-at-home order will also be lifted.

The changes mean bars, restaurants and hair salons can reopen after two months of being closed, with limitations in place.

Outbreaks declining

While at one point there were about 50 COVID-19 outbreaks active across sectors and populations in Windsor-Essex, the number has gone down significantly in recent weeks.

As of Sunday, there 17 outbreaks ongoing in total. They include two community outbreaks, at Kensington Court Retirement Residence and the Downtown Mission.

Outbreaks are active at eight workplaces:

Two in Leamington's agricultural sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

There are seven active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 14 staff cases.

Heron Terrace in Windsor, with two resident cases and two staff cases.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 23 resident cases and 15 staff cases.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and nine staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 43 resident cases and 10 staff cases.

Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 66 resident cases and 20 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 176 resident cases and 140 staff cases.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

In Chatham-Kent, there are 115 active coronavirus cases as of Friday, and eight people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 84 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Forty-five people have died after contracting COVID-19.