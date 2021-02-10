Windsor-Essex long-term care employee dies of COVID-19

An employee at a seniors' home in Windsor-Essex has died after contracting COVID-19, the public health unit said on Wednesday.

Theresa Marentette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the employee was a woman in her 60s who worked at a long-term care home.

The death comes as the health unit gets closer to fully vaccinating workers, residents and essential caregivers at seniors' homes. A round of second doses of the Moderna vaccine at long-term care and retirement homes is expected to be complete next week.

"It is unfortunate and it's very sad," Marentette said. "And that is something we continue to see every day, the deaths continue to occur."

The woman's death was one of three announced on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 to 348. The two others who died recently were both in their 80s, a man living in the community and a woman at a long-term care home.

The long-term care worker is the second seniors' home employee in Windsor-Essex who has lost their life to COVID-19.

Personal support worker Sheila Yakovishin, who worked at Berkshire Care Centre, died on Dec. 31.

In total, 225 deaths have occurred in long-term care and retirement homes since the pandemic began. The number of outbreaks is decreasing in recent days but as of a month ago there were about 20 homes in outbreak, nearly half of all those in the region.

Marentette said there are many mechanisms and directives in place to protect workers and residents from the virus, and the health unit has seen compliance with those measures.

"In Windsor and Essex County, I do think that everyone is doing their best and unfortunately this is a vulnerable population and we continue to see people impacted by COVID once it enters a home."

Outbreaks, case counts decreasing

The health unit also announced on Wednesday that 26 cases of the virus have been newly diagnosed.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases active in Windsor-Essex stood at 297. It's the first time since Nov. 22 that the number of current infections fell below 300.

Of the 26 new cases announced on Wednesday, eight are close contacts of confirmed cases, six cases are outbreak related, two were community acquired and the remainder are under investigation.

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19, which once was above 100, has dropped to 45 as of Wednesday's update. Eleven people are in intensive care.

There are 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the region.

There are active outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. An outbreak Kensington at Court Retirement Residence is active as well.

Outbreaks are active at nine workplaces:

Three in Leamington's agricultural sector.

One in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

There are nine active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: