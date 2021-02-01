Vaccination rollout in Windsor-Essex continues amid concerns about supply

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are waiting to hear whether newly announced supply delays affecting a COVID-19 vaccine will impact the rollout in the region.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit began a second round of vaccinations last week at long-term care homes.

People at five facilities have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine so far, and the health unit said residents, staff and essential caregivers at two more facilities are due to be vaccinated Monday.

But on Friday, it was announced that Moderna is expected to deliver about 50,000 fewer doses to Canada than expected this week, and about 20 to 25 per cent less product overall this month.

The health unit was expecting to receive a supply of the vaccine this week to help it complete the second round of vaccinations.

"We are hoping that we obtain those second doses but we're waiting for more information," said WECHU CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.

At its briefing on Monday, the health unit presented an overview of the regional vaccine rollout, which kicked off last month. Vaccinations began with staff at seniors' homes, some health-care workers, as well as residents, staff and essential caregivers in seniors' homes.

The next groups to start receiving the vaccine are adults receiving chronic home-care, people who are 75 and older, those 60 to 75, essential workers and communities at risk.

While adults receiving home care are in the first phase of vaccinations, all of the other groups are under the second phase, which the health unit expects will begin in March or April.

Once the vaccine is more readily available, the health unit expects shots will be administered through mass immunization clinics, mobile clinics as well as through doctors' offices and pharmacies.

15,000 doses administered

According to Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU, over 15,000 doses have already been administered in the region.

So far, 5,296 doses of Moderna and 9,858 of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to those in priority groups, Ahmed said, cautioning that there may be accuracy issues with the data. Each vaccine requires two doses, and some people have received their second doses already.

40 outbreaks remain active

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the region on Monday; six are close contacts of confirmed cases, 11 are related to outbreaks, five are community acquired and the rest are under investigation.

The number of people in hospital stands at 73, with a dozen in ICU.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll stands at 316, 211 of which have occurred in long-term care and retirement homes.

There are 40 outbreaks active in the region, including six between Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks are active at 17 workplaces:

Four in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Five in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Leamington's food and beverage sector

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

There are 17 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: