Health unit seeking 'peaceful' solution to Downtown Mission dispute

The top public health doctor in Windsor-Essex says he wants to find a solution to a dispute over the operation of the Downtown Mission that doesn't involve issuing tickets or fines.

The shelter's executive director, Ron Dunn, said he accepted new clients at their 850 Ouellette Ave. location on Sunday — in defiance of a health unit order issued due to a COVID-19 outbreak — because they weren't permitted a stay at either of the city's two temporary facilities.

Wednesday morning, many of those clients walked to the temporary shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre to receive a rapid COVID-19 test. Those testing negative were seeking placement at the shelter.

The City of Windsor said there is space for everyone at the existing facilities. It operates the Isolation and Recovery Centre and the newly established emergency shelter at the aquatic centre.

"We will...continue to work and find ways to find a peaceful resolution to it rather than issuing any tickets or fines," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said during a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Complex Wednesday morning.

The people seeking tests and shelter Wednesday were accompanied by Dunn, who said they were initially denied entry but later told they could come in.

"Great. Wonderful news. But I guess the point is, misinformation, misdirection has been the MO [modus operandi]," he said, adding that the shelter clients who showed up at the aquatic centre are frustrated with the mayor claiming they are going "rogue" and violating COVID-19 protocols.

Dunn said he's trying to clear the 850 Ouellette Ave. facility.

"I'm expecting some answers back today from the health unit," he said.

The facility was ordered to stop admitting new clients on Feb. 22 due to a health unit order, which also forced the Mission to close its other locations.

Dunn reopened the location, a former city library branch, on Sunday to house 35 people who he said were being turned away from both the Isolation and Recovery Centre and the aquatic centre.

The city said in a news release that the reopening was "counterproductive to the paramount goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community."

Dunn issued a news release Tuesday evening stating he will continue to go against the order "until a plan is in place to accommodate all people seeking emergency shelter in real time."

As of Tuesday, there were 90 COVID-19 cases associated with the Downtown Mission outbreak.