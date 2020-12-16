Windsor-Essex tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The grim milestone was reached Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced 113 new cases.

Five out of the last eight days have had case totals in excess of 100, prompting dire pleas from officials for residents to obey lockdown rules and follow public health advice.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for WECHU, said the newly imposed restrictions should help but he never thought case counts would get this high.

"With [a] region of our size, with this many cases a day, it's totally unimaginable by any measures," he said

It took only 10 days to go from 4,000 cases to 5,000, he said. For every thousand cases,100 people are expected to be hospitalized and 20 to 30 are expected to succumb to the illness, according to Ahmed.

"I'm not trying to fear-monger...it's just stating the facts," he said.

Throughout the region, 57 people are in hospital with 12 in intensive care. Ahmed said he believed that was the highest-ever number of hospitalizations for the region.

In addition, 79 suspected cases are hospitalized in Windsor.

There are 105 residents of long-term care and retirement homes with COVID-19, along with 62 staff members.

That includes an outbreak at The Village at St. Clair where 48 residents have been infected along with 31 staff members.

There are also 21 cases of COVID-19, with more results pending, across three outbreaks on farms, Ahmed said.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There are 890 active cases in Windsor-Essex and 91 people have died since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, 27 are connected to outbreaks, five are contacts of confirmed cases, two were community acquired and 79 are under investigation.

There are also 25 active outbreaks — including one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and another General Brock Public School.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said a second school outbreak has been declared and information would be released later on Wednesday.

There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

There are 11 workplace outbreaks:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Three in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are eight COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: