Windsor-Essex sees record increase in COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

On the final day of 2020, Windsor-Essex is seeing another record increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 272 new cases on Thursday, along with eight more deaths.

Thursday marks the 5th time the region's case total has risen by more than 200 in a single day.

The case count is the highest reported by the health unit so far in the pandemic, though the record has been broken several times this month.

Of the eight people who lost their lives to the virus, seven were residents of long-term care homes, the health unit said.

Sixteen homes in the region are currently in outbreak, and there are hundreds of cases among residents and staff.

New year, same rules

In his most recent COVID-19 daily briefing, WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he hopes people obey the lockdown restrictions on New Year's Eve.

With case rates so high in the region, there's a strong likelihood that meeting with someone outside your household could mean being exposed to COVID-19, he said Wednesday.

"Celebrate at home, virtually with anyone you want to spend time with and people who live in your household," he said.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

Overall, 137 people in the region have died from COVID-19.

There have been 7,646 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the region, 1,933 of which remain active.

The source of the vast majority of the new cases announced Thursday are under investigation, while 46 are connected to outbreaks, three are close contacts of confirmed cases.

There are 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, according to the health unit.

Though students are on holiday break, outbreaks are active at three schools, including St. Rose Catholic Elementary School, Immaculate Conception Catholic School and St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.

Three hospital outbreaks are also ongoing. One is at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the others are on two different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Four community settings — Salvation Army Center of Hope, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 17 workplaces:

Six in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

There are 16 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: