Moderna COVID-19 vaccine coming to Windsor-Essex seniors' homes

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered at long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex starting next week.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive Wednesday for an anticipated rollout on Monday.

"It will help us to protect our most vulnerable in the population," he said.

The vaccine comes as 16 of the region's 44 retirement facilities are in outbreak. More than 500 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus in the current outbreaks, and 79 long-term care and retirement home residents in the region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Ontario is expected to receive an initial 50,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine. Windsor-Essex has been designated a priority for vaccination because of its high case rates.

Ahmed couldn't say exactly how much of the vaccine is on its way to the region.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, WECHU's medical officer of health, appears in a file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Homes will be prioritized for vaccination based on risk, Ahmed explained, and the vaccine will be administered at homes not experiencing an outbreak first.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the region started last week at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, with the Pfizer-BioNtech shot available to seniors' home staff only.

The Moderna product doesn't need to be stored at as low of a temperature. It can be taken to seniors' facilities directly, Ahmed explained.

Vaccination is voluntary for residents, and a second dose is required at a later date.

163 new cases of COVID-19

While Windsor has some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the province, numbers of new cases appear to have plateaued, Ahmed said.

The health unit reported 163 new cases on Wednesday, with 7,374 cases overall. Just over 1,800 cases remain active.

There are 42 outbreaks active in the region.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, 34 are connected to outbreaks, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and 125 are still being investigated by the health unit.

There are 90 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 19 in ICU. In addition, there are 130 suspected cases in hospital.

Though students are on holiday break, outbreaks are active at three schools, St. Rose Catholic Elementary, which was declared on Wednesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic School and St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.

There are also three hospital outbreaks, one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two on different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Four community settings — Salvation Army Center of Hope, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 17 workplaces

Six in Leamington's agriculture sector

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle

There are 16 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: