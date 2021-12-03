63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Friday, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday, and zero new deaths.

There are currently 577 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and according to public health officials, the bulk of new cases in the region have been among unvaccinated individuals.

There are 25 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Outbreaks are ongoing at 15 workplaces, six community settings, and nine schools including:

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School

Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School

Malden Central Public School

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School

Stella Maris Catholic School

Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare

Montessori Early Years

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Country Village Health Care under an outbreak.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has 47 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, amid an uptick in the region.

