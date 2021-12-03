63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Friday, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday, and zero new deaths.
577 cases currently active in the region
There are currently 577 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and according to public health officials, the bulk of new cases in the region have been among unvaccinated individuals.
There are 25 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Outbreaks are ongoing at 15 workplaces, six community settings, and nine schools including:
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
- W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School
- Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School
- Malden Central Public School
- St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School
- Stella Maris Catholic School
- Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare
- Montessori Early Years
Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Country Village Health Care under an outbreak.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Sarnia-Lambton has 47 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning.
In Chatham-Kent, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, amid an uptick in the region.
