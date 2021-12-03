Skip to Main Content
63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Friday, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday, and zero new deaths.

577 cases currently active in the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office on Ouellette Avenue is shown in a file photo. (Mike Evans/CBC)

There are currently 577 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and according to public health officials, the bulk of new cases in the region have been among unvaccinated individuals. 

There are 25 people in hospital with COVID-19. 

Outbreaks are ongoing at 15 workplaces, six community settings, and nine schools including:

  • St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
  • Queen Elizabeth Public School
  • W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School
  • Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School
  • Malden Central Public School
  • St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School
  • Stella Maris Catholic School
  • Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare
  • Montessori Early Years

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Country Village Health Care under an outbreak. 

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has 47 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning. 

In Chatham-Kent, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, amid an uptick in the region.

