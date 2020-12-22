Windsor-Essex reaches grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths alongside 213 new cases

Four more residents of Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID-19, and health officials are reporting 213 new cases of the virus.

The recent deaths mark a grim pandemic milestone for the region, bringing the number of people who have lost their lives to the illness over 100. The new total is 102.

With the new cases announced Tuesday, there have been just over 6,000 COVID-19 infections recorded in the region since the pandemic broke out.

It took just six days for the overall number of COVID-19 cases to grow from 5,000 to 6,000.

There are 33 active outbreaks in the region, down from 36 after some workplace outbreaks and one at a school were rescinded.

The update from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit comes as the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region, starting with a personal support worker on Tuesday morning.

Health officials have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over a sharp rise in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, an escalation that has persisted despite the introduction of stronger public health restrictions.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The 33 active outbreaks include three at hospitals, one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two on different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Though schools remain closed, the health unit has declared active outbreaks at St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.

There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

There are 11 workplace outbreaks:

Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are 14 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.