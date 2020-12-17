3 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex: health unit

Three more Windsor-Essex residents have died of COVID-19, the local health unit reported Thursday, as the region sees another triple-digit daily increase in new cases.

The three people who died — a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s — were all residents of the same long-term care home, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO and chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette said.

The health unit reported 191 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the cumulative case total to 5,203.

It's the second highest case count the region has seen since the pandemic broke out. Thursday also marks the fourth straight day that Windsor-Essex has seen a triple-digit increase.

The developments come as a major outbreak at a long-term care facility, The Village at St. Clair, grows to 105 cases between residents and staff.

Officials announced late last night on the home's Facebook page that a second resident who tested positive for the virus has died.

Marentette said public health works with all homes in outbreak, of which there are currently nine.

That involves a review of infection control measures and working with other agencies to identify potential issues with things such as staffing or personal protective equipment.

"The homes are in communication with our health unit, who helps manage the outbreak and we involve all of the other partners to try to address everything that they're dealing with," she said.

Throughout the region, there are 60 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 12 in the intensive care unit. Another 82 people who are suspected to have COVID-19 are in hospital in Windsor.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There are 952 active cases within the region.

Of the new cases announced Thursday, 32 are related to outbreaks, 20 are contacts of confirmed cases, four were acquired in the community and 103 remain under investigation.

Throughout the pandemic, 94 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded by the health unit.

There are 27 active outbreaks — including two at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus. Two school outbreaks are also taking place at General Brock Public School and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.

There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

There are 11 workplace outbreaks:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Three in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are nine COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes, two of which were declared Thursday.