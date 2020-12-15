Windsor-Essex considers asking COVID-19 patients to call their own contacts
Backlog of more than 500 cases awaiting contact from health unit
As the Windsor-Essex health unit falls behind on contact tracing amid a surge in cases, officials are considering telling those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to reach out to their own contacts.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, said the health unit is experiencing delays and challenges in reaching out to those affected and their contacts.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, 528 positive cases were waiting for outreach from the health unit, Ahmed said, adding that many had already received initial contact with their test results and self-isolation instructions.
"We may change our process to ask these cases to call to their contacts directly immediately and public health may or may not circle back back with these contacts in the long term," he said.
He added that "significant changes" are coming to address the issues. In the meantime, officials will be prioritizing contact tracing within outbreaks, the highest-risk cases and the more recent ones, he said.
WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said Monday the health unit was having initial conversations to potentially receive help from an outside agency.
On Tuesday, the health unit announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 — the fifth time in less than a week the daily total exceeded 100.
The new cases mean there are currently more than 800 COVID-19 cases active within Windsor and Essex County.
Outbreak at The Village at St. Clair
The health unit is working with the Village at St. Clair long-term care home in Windsor as it deals with an outbreak that was declared a week ago and has now affected dozens.
So far, health officials have connected 43 resident cases and 20 staff cases to the outbreak, though according to a post on the website of home operator Schlegel Villages, there were 48 cases overall among the 256 residents, and 25 among staff.
A message sent to staff on Sunday, which was shared with CBC News, said the outbreak had "spread quickly in the last 24 hours."
Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex
The new cases announced Tuesday bring the region's cumulative case total to 4,899. Ninety-one people have died due to COVID-19.
Of the 136 new cases announced Tuesday, 35 are related to outbreaks, two are contacts of confirmed cases, four were acquired in the community and the rest are under investigation.
There are 53 people in hospital, with 10 in the intensive care unit. In Windsor, there are also 67 suspected cases of COVID-19 in hospital.
There are 837 active cases in Windsor-Essex. There are also 24 active outbreaks — with one at a hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and two at schools, General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.
There are also three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House and Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor. The third outbreak, at Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, was declared on Wednesday.
There are 11 workplace outbreaks:
- Three in Leamington's agriculture sector
- Three in Kingsville's agriculture sector
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector
- One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector
- One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector
There are seven COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes:
- Extendicare Tecumseh in Tecumseh with six resident and one staff cases
- Berkshire Care Center in Windsor with one resident and three staff cases
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor with one staff case and 43 resident cases
- Country Village in Woodslee with two staff cases and one resident case
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor with one staff case
- Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with 28 resident cases and one staff case
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with two staff cases and one resident case
With files from Jacob Barker
