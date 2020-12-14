Windsor-Essex sees record 195 cases of COVID-19 as lockdown takes effect

Windsor-Essex saw another record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases Monday as a region-wide lockdown and school shutdown went into effect.

There are 779 cases are active in the region after 195 new cases were announced on Monday.

"We hope that with the lockdown measures, people will follow the public health guidance and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

At 12:01 a.m., Windsor-Essex entered the grey "lockdown" zone of COVID-19 restrictions. Under the new rules, only essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies can remain open.

Restaurants can operate for takeout and delivery, and non-essential businesses can open for curbside pickup or delivery as well.

Monday also saw the start of online learning for students at all schools. Late last week, the health unit ordered all school buildings to close for the week leading up to the holiday break.

The tightened restrictions follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 cases and increasingly dire warnings from health officials about capacity in the health-care system.

The region recorded five additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 115 new cases of the virus.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

Overall, 4,763 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

Fifty-three people with COVID-19 are in hospital, with 11 in the intensive care unit. WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said there are 60 more suspected COVID-19 cases in hospital.

There are 21 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — with one at a hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

There are two in community settings, Manor Lodge House and Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor.

There are nine workplace outbreaks:

Two in Leamington's agriculture sector

Two in Kingsville's agriculture sector

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector

There are two schools with outbreaks, General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

There are seven COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: