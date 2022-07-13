WECHU says 'existing channels' will be used to deliver 2nd COVID-19 boosters

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says residents who are newly eligible to receive a second COVID-19 booster can obtain one through the existing distribution channels.

"Windsor and Essex County residents can access COVID-19 vaccines through participating pharmacies and health care providers, as well as through the public health clinics and various community pop-up clinics throughout our municipalities," the health unit said in a statement on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Ontarians between 18 and 59 years old who had a first booster shot at least five months ago will be able to book an appointment to get a second booster. It must also be at least three months since a COVID-19 infection.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said the expansion of eligibility is particularly aimed at adults who have underlying health issues and are at higher risk of severe infection. He said relatively healthy adults who have already had three doses of COVID-19 vaccines may want to wait until the fall, when it is anticipated that an Omicron-specific vaccine will be available in Ontario.

"This dose is really for those who are vulnerable," Moore told reporters.

The health unit says that it encourages residents to stay up to date on doses, but that being up to date varies based on their age and health status.

As fourth doses become available for a wider population, Windsor-Essex is still lagging behind on third doses, WECHU data shows.

Only 46 per cent of the population has received a third dose, though third doses are not recommended for five to 11-year-olds unless they are immunocompromised.

By comparison, 82.8 per cent of the local population has at least one dose.

The health unit says that the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine appointments and eligibility is available online.