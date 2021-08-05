Windsor-Essex sees 20 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since June
Number of active cases has more than doubled in a week
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has more than doubled in less than a week, according to figures from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The public health unit reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day total in nearly two months.
The new cases bring the number of active cases to 65. Just under a week ago, on July 30, the case count stood at 25.
In addition to the cases, there are three workplace outbreaks: one in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector, one in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector and one at an agricultural workplace in Kingsville.
Two people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.
According to the health unit, 76.3 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people 12 and up stands at 67.4 per cent
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. They are currently the only active cases in the region.
Chatham-Kent Public Health says there is one new COVID-19 case in the municipality, though the number of active cases fell by one. There are seven known cases ongoing in the area.
