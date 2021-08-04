2 new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces.

The public health unit said that the new cases bring the total number of active infections to 48, nearly double the case count reported on Friday.

One of the new outbreaks is in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector while the other is taking place in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector. A third outbreak, at an agricultural workplace, also remains ongoing.

Throughout the region, one person is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.

According to the health unit, 76.1 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday's data, while the number of fully vaccinated people 12 and up stands at 67.1 per cent

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and eight are active in total. The municipality has announced it will be waiving transit fares for anyone on their way to get vaccinated. The move is in effect immediately and it will be in place until Aug. 30.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there were also no new COVID-19 cases. The active case count has fallen from three to one.