WECHU reports 4-day total of 24 new COVID-19 cases
Overall 40 cases are active, compared with 25 on Friday
Two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the public health unit last reported an update on Friday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Tuesday that three cases are from Saturday, five Sunday, five Monday and 11 were reported on Tuesday.
Overall, 40 cases are active, compared with just 25 on Friday. Eleven of those cases involve COVID-19 variants of concern.
One person is in hospital.
As of the data released Tuesday, 76.1 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose, while the number of fully vaccinated people 12 and up stands at 66.9 per cent.
There is one outbreak ongoing at an agricultural workplace in Kingsville.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new case since Friday, and 10 are active in total.
In Sarnia-Lambton, the active case count stands at three.
