Windsor

37 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though the number of active cases in the region fell slightly.

Outbreak at long-term care home has been cleared

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a daily increase of 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The health unit said that 388 cases are active overall, compared with 391 overall on Monday.

An outbreak involving three staff at the Village at St. Clair long-term care home has been resolved.

There are nine COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in the region.

Eight outbreaks are occurring at workplaces, one of which was newly declared, and one is associated with a wedding.

All but one of the outbreaks are associated with the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

Throughout Windsor-Essex, a dozen people are in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Monday. Eight of the nine COVID-19 patients at Windsor Regional Hospital are unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

According to WECHU, 71.1 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines have received both shots.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. Overall, 19 cases are active.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says there's been an increase of seven new COVID-19 cases. The region's overall active case count has grown to 36.

