37 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though the number of active cases in the region fell slightly.

The health unit said that 388 cases are active overall, compared with 391 overall on Monday.

An outbreak involving three staff at the Village at St. Clair long-term care home has been resolved.

There are nine COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in the region.

Eight outbreaks are occurring at workplaces, one of which was newly declared, and one is associated with a wedding.

All but one of the outbreaks are associated with the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

Throughout Windsor-Essex, a dozen people are in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Monday. Eight of the nine COVID-19 patients at Windsor Regional Hospital are unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

According to WECHU, 71.1 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines have received both shots.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. Overall, 19 cases are active.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says there's been an increase of seven new COVID-19 cases. The region's overall active case count has grown to 36.