COVID-19 case count in Windsor-Essex approaches 400

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another life in Windsor-Essex, the public health unit announced on Monday.

A woman in her 50s is the 439th local resident who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The death of another resident in the same age range was announced Friday.

The deaths come amid a local surge in COVID-19 cases. In total, 391 cases are currently active, compared with around 50 at the start of the month. On Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that Windsor-Essex had the highest percentage of tests coming back positive out of all Ontario's health units.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported a three-day total of 158 cases on Monday. Of the new cases, 33 cases were reported Saturday, 91 on Sunday and Monday's total is 34 cases.

Asked about the recent uptick in cases, Ahmed said the region's success in the previous five or six months — with low case counts and a good vaccination rate — may have left people with the impression that things were fine.

"When things started [to open up], it almost feels like people forgot that the pandemic is still on and there are still some risks attached to it," he said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Monday.

"So we continue to see cases that are mainly coming out as a result of people not following the precautions."

Windsor Regional Hospital says it has added capacity at its COVID-19 assessment centre and is encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested.

The hospital says same-day and next-day appointments are generally available.

There are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Seven outbreaks are occurring at workplaces, one is associated with a wedding and the other outbreak is taking place at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home.

Throughout Windsor-Essex, nine people are in hospital with COVID-19. All but one of the COVID-19 patients at Windsor Regional Hospital were unvaccinated, hospital data show.

According to WECHU, 71 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines have received both shots.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 18 active overall and no outbreaks.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of six new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The region's overall active case count stands at 32