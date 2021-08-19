Windsor-Essex's COVID-19 cases continue climbing, with 51 new cases Thursday

For the third time in less than a week, the public health unit in Windsor-Essex is reporting a daily increase of more than 50 new COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-one people have newly tested positive for COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said in its Thursday update.

In total, 324 cases are active throughout the region, along with seven outbreaks.

Thursday's data is consistent with this month's trend of climbing case counts. In July, the number of active COVID-19 cases fell as low as the teens, but the pandemic has experienced a resurgence following the loosening of public health restrictions across the province.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, has expressed concern about the dramatic uptick.

"It seems like the easing of these restrictions is leading to more people gathering and more risky behaviour... which is leading to the ongoing transmission in our community," he told reporters on Wednesday.

7 ongoing outbreaks

There are currently five outbreaks taking place at workplaces — four of which involve the Delta variant — and one outbreak declared following a wedding that took place in Tecumseh and Kingsville.

An outbreak is also ongoing at at a long-term care home, The Village at St. Clair, with three staff members affected.

In accordance with provincial guidelines unveiled Tuesday as the province sees an uptick in the Delta variant, residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes are set to receive a third COVID-19 shot.

Ahmed said this will start next week at local facilities, though the details are still being worked out.

Throughout Windsor-Essex, seven people are in hospital with COVID-19. According to Windsor Regional Hospital, five out of the seven patients are unvaccinated.

As of Thursday's data, 70.3 per cent of residents who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines have gotten both shots, and the percentage of people that have gotten at least one dose stands at 77.9 per cent.

Vaccines are available at two mass vaccination sites, one at Devonshire Mall in Windsor and the other at Leamington's Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, as well as through some pharmacies and primary care providers.

Clinics are being held at 33 Princess Street in Leamington on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the University of Windsor's Faculty of Education building parking lot on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Sept. 10.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 17 are active overall.

In Chatham-Kent, there are four new COVID-19 cases. Thirty-one cases are currently active within the municipality.