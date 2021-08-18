56 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to gain momentum in Windsor-Essex after many weeks of low case counts, according to the latest data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

As of Wednesday, there are more than 300 COVID-19 cases active in the region, along with seven ongoing outbreaks, including one at a long-term care home.

Just two weeks ago, 48 cases were active and there were three outbreaks.

The public health unit said that an outbreak has been declared at the Village at St. Clair, a long-term care home in South Windsor, with three staff members affected. No residents have been diagnosed.

The facility suffered an outbreak over the winter that saw hundreds of cases among residents and staff, and more than 60 people died after contracting the illness.

The current outbreak involves the Delta variant, a more contagious strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

There are currently five outbreaks taking place at workplaces — four of which also involve the Delta variant —and one outbreak has been declared following a wedding that took place in Tecumseh and Kingsville.

Of the 316 COVID-19 cases active in Windsor-Essex, 106 are COVID-19 variants of concern.

WECHU reported a daily increase of 56 new cases on Wednesday, and seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Four out of the seven patients currently being treated at Windsor Regional Hospital are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's website. One patient, who is unvaccinated, is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the vaccination effort in the region has hit a new milestone. WECHU reported Wednesday that just over 70 per cent of residents who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines have gotten both shots.

The percentage of people that have gotten at least one dose stands at 77.7 per cent.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 17 are active overall.

In Chatham-Kent, there are three new COVID-19 cases.Thirty-one cases are currently active within the municipality.