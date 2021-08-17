Number of active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex approaches 300

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, in line with a recent trend of growing case counts.

WECHU says that 287 cases are active, 84 of which involve variants of concern.

The region saw single-digit COVID-19 case counts throughout July but the number of people testing positive has been rising rapidly since beginning of the month.

Seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health unit.

Four out of the seven patients currently being treated at Windsor Regional Hospital are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's website. One patient, who is unvaccinated, is being treated in the intensive care unit.

So far, 77.5 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 69.9 per cent of the population eligible to receive their shots have gotten both doses.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health says there are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the area as of Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent is reporting an increase of two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Twenty-nine cases are active within the municipality.