129 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday
Six people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says that the number of COVID-19 cases in the region has grown by 129 since Friday.
Thirty-nine cases were reported on Saturday, 54 were from Sunday and Monday's total was 36 cases.
The increase in cases follows a trend of rapidly rising case counts in the region. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was about three times higher last week than it was the previous week.
Currently, 260 cases are active, compared with about 50 at the beginning of the month.
Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health unit.
Four out of the six patients currently being treated at Windsor Regional Hospital are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's website. One of the unvaccinated patients is in the ICU.
Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Chatham-Kent is reporting an increase of 14 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. Overall, 27 cases are active within the municipality.
In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 14 cases active overall.
