49 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, says local COVID-19 case rates are stabilizing, and possibly on a downward trend.

"We are doing OK. I wouldn't say we're doing great," he said at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) daily briefing on Wednesday.

Ahmed said he hopes that the region will emerge from the current provincial shutdown in a position where looser restrictions can be adopted.

"Hopefully by then our case rates and our vaccination rates will be much better," he said.

The public health unit reported an increase of 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and there are 453 active cases in the region.

Ahmed expressed concern about the rising number of outbreaks in workplaces, but said there haven't been any major ones recently that would force the health unit to shut down the facilities involved.

Of the 16 active outbreaks in the region, 13 are in places of employment.

Across the province, the third wave of COVID-19 is being fuelled by variants of concern. In Windsor-Essex, 132 cases, or about 29 per cent of all those active, are tied to the more contagious variants.

The variants are also connected to six of the active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

18 people in hospital

Locally, 18 residents are in hospital including five in intensive care units. The hospital system is also receiving additional patients from harder-hit areas of the province.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, there have been 158,442 shots administered in Windsor-Essex and 144,746 people have received at least one dose.

Of the 49 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday, 23 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, six were community acquired, two cases are outbreak related and 18 are under investigation.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, including:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Windsor's construction sector.

One in Tecumseh's construction sector.

One in Lakeshore's food and beverage sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's repair and maintenance sector.

One in Windsor's retail sector.

An outbreak is ongoing at the Southwest Detention Centre. And while students are currently learning from home, is one active school outbreak, at Ecole Secondaire Catholique l'Essor.

One long-term care home, Extendicare Southwood Lakes, is also in outbreak, with three cases among staff.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There are 78 active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia Lambton, including 19 announced on Wednesday. Four outbreaks are also ongoing.

Chatham-Kent, which reported six new cases on Wednesday, has 36 active COVID-19 cases overall. The municipality has two outbreaks active, both at workplaces.