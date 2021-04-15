93 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, highest 1-day increase since January

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex rose by 93 on Thursday, the highest one-day increase since late January.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the region, said it's "a strong reminder" that we could be heading in the same direction as the rest of Ontario, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Ahmed said it's too early to tell whether the increase is a one-day phenomenon or the start of a trend.

"I truly hope that it's not and it's just an anomaly," he said at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) daily briefing.

Overall, however, COVID-19 cases have been rising locally. There are 452 cases considered active, an increase of nearly 50 over Wednesday, and 28 per cent of all active cases involve variants of concern.

Nineteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in intensive-care units.

Since the pandemic began over a year ago, 409 people have died from COVID-19 locally. No additional deaths were reported on Thursday.

So far, 109,398 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 121,897 doses have been administered.

On Friday, close to 300 vaccinations are scheduled to take place at Southwest Detention Centre. Staff and inmates will be eligible, WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said. An outbreak at that facility last month has now been cleared.

Vaccinations are underway for some 2,000 special education workers as well, said Marentette.

She suggested more essential workers soon will be eligible to receive their first doses. Further information is coming on Friday, though Marentette didn't elaborate.

"We do have some plans in place, so stay tuned," she said. "We'll share those tomorrow."

Vaccinations are currently rolling out at five mass vaccinations clinics, select pharmacies and some doctors' offices. Adults 60 and older — or 50 and up for seven hotspot postal codes — are eligible to receive a shot at a health unit clinic.

Pharmacies are offering shots to those turning 55 this year and up.

COVID-19 exposure notice

The health unit has issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for Elite Restaurant at 20 Main St. W. in Kingsville.

Potential exposure is considered low risk, but anyone who entered the restaurant on the following dates is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks after the date visited:

April 7 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Of the 93 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday:

36 involve close contacts of cases that were previously identified.

28 were community acquired, meaning there is no known source of transmission.

One case is related to an outbreak.

One case is related to travel to Michigan.

27 are under investigation.

There are nine ongoing outbreaks.

Outbreaks are at the following schools:

Centennial Central Public School.

St. Peter Catholic School.

St. John Vianney Catholic School.

The six workplace outbreaks are:

Four within Windsor's health care and social assistance sector, one involving a variant of concern.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in LaSalle's manufacturing sector

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 119 cases active overall and one outbreak is ongoing within a long-term care home.

Chatham-Kent reported an increase of five new cases and 37 infections are considered active overall. Throughout the pandemic, 13 residents of the municipality have died after contracting COVID-19.