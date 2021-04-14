Windsor-Essex sees increase of 31 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 case count in Windsor-Essex grew by 31 cases, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Wednesday.

Overall, 403 cases are considered active, and 15 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 409 people have died from COVID-19 locally. No additional deaths were reported on Wednesday.

So far, 109,398 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 121,897 doses have been administered.

There have been 345 COVID-19 cases reported that involve variants of concern.

Of the 31 new cases announced Wednesday:

15 involve close contacts of cases that were previously identified.

Five were community acquired, meaning there is no known source of transmission.

Nine cases are related to outbreaks.

Two are under investigation.

There are a dozen ongoing outbreaks, including at Southwest Detention Centre and Victoria Manor.

Outbreaks are active at the following schools:

Centennial Central Public School.

St. Peter Catholic School.

St. John Vianney Catholic School.

There are seven workplace outbreaks:

Four outbreaks within Windsor's health care and social assistance sector, one of which involves a variant of concern.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in LaSalle's manufacturing sector

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 104 cases active overall and one outbreak is ongoing within a long-term care home.

Chatham-Kent saw three new cases, and 35 infections are considered active overall. There are three active outbreaks in the municipality, down from five on Tuesday.