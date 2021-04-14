Windsor-Essex sees increase of 31 new COVID-19 cases
More than 120,000 vaccine doses have been administered
The COVID-19 case count in Windsor-Essex grew by 31 cases, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Wednesday.
Overall, 403 cases are considered active, and 15 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 409 people have died from COVID-19 locally. No additional deaths were reported on Wednesday.
So far, 109,398 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 121,897 doses have been administered.
There have been 345 COVID-19 cases reported that involve variants of concern.
Of the 31 new cases announced Wednesday:
- 15 involve close contacts of cases that were previously identified.
- Five were community acquired, meaning there is no known source of transmission.
- Nine cases are related to outbreaks.
- Two are under investigation.
There are a dozen ongoing outbreaks, including at Southwest Detention Centre and Victoria Manor.
Outbreaks are active at the following schools:
- Centennial Central Public School.
- St. Peter Catholic School.
- St. John Vianney Catholic School.
There are seven workplace outbreaks:
- Four outbreaks within Windsor's health care and social assistance sector, one of which involves a variant of concern.
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
- One in LaSalle's manufacturing sector
- One in a personal service setting in Windsor.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 104 cases active overall and one outbreak is ongoing within a long-term care home.
Chatham-Kent saw three new cases, and 35 infections are considered active overall. There are three active outbreaks in the municipality, down from five on Tuesday.
