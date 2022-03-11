2 years of pandemic turmoil give chance for reflection in Windsor-Essex

Two years ago, people in Windsor-Essex had to embrace an uncertainty that comes with the announcement of a worldwide pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus — now more commonly known as COVID-19.

The World Health Organization made the declaration on March 11, 2020.

CBC Windsor asked a few people to share their thoughts on what they've learned about themselves during the pandemic and what they miss most.

Here what they told us:

Sadaf Ahmed and Pradeep Kumar Dumak are college students in Windsor today, but both were in India when the pandemic first started.

"To be honest we didn't know what a pandemic was at the time. We just heard it on movies and TV shows," said Ahmed.

Both learned quickly it would become an all consuming event for them.

"It's pretty bad. We faced a total lockdown, we were in a room for more than six months," said Kumar Dumak.

They moved to Windsor midway through the pandemic. Kumar Dumak said he's learned to live in the moment after dealing with an uncertain future, while Ahmed misses the mundane actions of a regular life.

"Greeting anyone, even if it was a stranger, there was not a single ounce of doubt to shake hands, to hug. It wasn't a big deal. Now it's still a hesitation."

Meriya Wolin misses some of the mundane parts of life, most notably bowling.

"It's really weird. I'm not even an avid bowler. I suck at it. I need the bumpers. But I just want to go bowling!" she told CBC News this week, pushing her newborn baby in a stroller.

Wolin gave birth during the pandemic and said her biggest concern while handling COVID-19 was her kids, and what's next for them.

"I have a three year old, she's starting school next year. What's that going to look like?," she said.

Ashley Oriet, who works in the long-term care sector in Windsor, remembers the uncertain moment two years ago when the pandemic was announced.

"I remember it was kind of chaos. No one in the world knew what was happening. Everyone was freaking out," said Oriet.

With family members sprinkled throughout the health-care industry in various roles, she worked with a friend to launch a Facebook group that connected people with recreational campers to families with health-care workers so they could isolate while working around the virus.

"For a lot of people a trailer is kind of like your baby... it's a lot to trust a stranger with your camper and I'm so grateful that the community came together and said yes, let's do it."

How it all started in Windsor-Essex

First, COVID-19 prompted an extended March break.

Schools pivoted to online learning, asking students, teachers, support staff and parents to embrace virtual classrooms, which eventually led to cancelled proms and limited graduation ceremonies.

But before those major events were disrupted, there was a previously unthinkable event for Windsor-Essex: the border closure.

International travel was reduced to essential reasons only — unimaginable in a border community where dinner dates with family and friends on either side of the river were common place.

Businesses pivoted. Automotive parts makers produced personal protective equipment and local distillers decided to bottle hand sanitizer instead of spirits.

On March 20, 2020, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 for the region.

Three weeks later — on April 1 — the community learned that someone has died of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex for the first time.

In the summer of 2020, high case rates prevented businesses from re-opening. Windsor-Essex watched as other regions exited lock down during the first wave.

The province eventually decided to split the region apart, leaving Kingsville and Leamington as the last communities to fully re-open because of the spread of the virus.

Both communities are home to thousands of temporary workers who are employed on farms across Essex County and often live in settings ill-equipped to prevent the spread of an infectious virus, and few isolation options once infected.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit shut down farms to prevent the spread while implementing mobile testing units.

At least four temporary foreign workers have died in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic. They include:

Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero, who worked on a pepper farm near Kingsville.

Rogelio Munoz Santos, who worked at a farm in Windsor-Essex.

Juan Lopez Chaparro, who worked on a vegetable farm near Simcoe.

Romario Morgan, of St. Vincent who died while he was in quarantine in a Mississauga hotel.

COVID-19 pushed the health-care system to the brink at multiple points and had a devastating toll at long-term care homes.

One of the worst outbreaks in Ontario occurred at the Village at St. Clair in Windsor where 63 people died of COVID-19 in the second wave of the pandemic.

There were moments of joy, too: Fresh art popping up and weekly sing-along celebrations to honour front line workers who were asked to care for the sick.

There were also convoys of cars that drove by long-term care homes to support loved ones isolated by new regulations.

Now, two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the pandemic is entering a new phase as regulations lift and people return to work in office settings.

In total, WECHU has reported that 585 people have died of COVID-19.

The rate of deaths per 100,000 is fifth highest in Ontario, according to public health data.

Why was it so bad in Windsor-Essex? Public health officials have pointed to an older population with a higher burden of chronic diseases.