1 more death confirmed in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus, on Wednesday.
There are currently 288 active high-risk cases of the virus in the region
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed a woman in her 90s died Tuesday with COVID-19. There is also an additional 44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There are currently 288 active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 34 are in hospital, and eight are in the ICU, the WECHU said.
There are also 29 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:
- 12 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes.
- 13 community outbreaks.
- four workplace outbreaks.
There have been 574 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.