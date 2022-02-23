Skip to Main Content
1 more death confirmed in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed 44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus, on Wednesday.

There are currently 288 active high-risk cases of the virus in the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 44 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, and one new death associated with the virus, on Wednesday. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed a woman in her 90s died Tuesday with COVID-19. There is also an additional 44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently 288 active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 34 are in hospital, and eight are in the ICU, the WECHU said.

There are also 29 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

  • 12 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes.
  • 13 community outbreaks.
  • four workplace outbreaks.

There have been 574 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

