1 more death confirmed in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed a woman in her 90s died Tuesday with COVID-19. There is also an additional 44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently 288 active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 34 are in hospital, and eight are in the ICU, the WECHU said.

There are also 29 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

12 in long-term care facilities or retirement homes.

13 community outbreaks.

four workplace outbreaks.

There have been 574 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.