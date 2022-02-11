127 new high-risk COVID-19 cases confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 127 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths associated with the virus, in its service area on Friday.
There are 47 active outbreaks in the region
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 127 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths associated with the virus, in the region on Friday.
There are currently 638 active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Sixty-six people are in hospital, with nine in the ICU.
There are also 47 active outbreaks of the virus:
- 16 at long-term care facilities or retirement homes;
- six in hospital units;
- 18 community outbreaks, and
- seven workplace outbreaks.
There have been a total of 572 deaths associated with the virus in the region since the pandemic began.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?