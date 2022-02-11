127 new high-risk COVID-19 cases confirmed in Windsor-Essex on Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed 127 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths associated with the virus, in the region on Friday.

There are currently 638 active, confirmed high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Sixty-six people are in hospital, with nine in the ICU.

There are also 47 active outbreaks of the virus:

16 at long-term care facilities or retirement homes;

six in hospital units;

18 community outbreaks, and

seven workplace outbreaks.

There have been a total of 572 deaths associated with the virus in the region since the pandemic began.