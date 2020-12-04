3 more COVID-19 cases at Windsor-Essex schools

Three public schools in Windsor-Essex have reported new cases of COVID-19.

The Greater Essex County District School Board website says a coronavirus case has been identified at East Mersea Public School, Leamington District Secondary School and Walkerville Collegiate Institute.

Memos have been posted to each school's website informing of a "high-risk exposure" case of COVID-19 in the school community.

The schools say they are working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) to provide lists of close contacts.

"If you have not been contacted, you or your child(ren) have not been identified as close contacts. The WECHU is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who have an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case, and will give directions to follow," the memos state.

Parents are being told to monitor their children daily for symptoms of the virus.

To date, there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the GECDSB, 74 of which are still active. Frank W. Begley Public school, where 49 cases have been diagnosed among students and staff, has been closed for two weeks.

Within the Catholic school board, there are 18 active cases and outbreaks have been declared at two schools. One of the schools, W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School, has been closed for two weeks.