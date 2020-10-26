Windsor, provincial COVID-19 numbers go in different directions

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed warned community members to not let their guard down as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case Monday.

Windsor has seen a comparatively low number of cases in the past week in contrast to other parts of the province. Ontario reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and a record-breaking 1,042 new cases on Sunday.

Ahmed said that the number of new cases Ontario reported over the weekend, over 2,000, was troubling.

"In our region, we are not seeing the same increase that the other regions are seeing and experiencing, and it can be attributed to all our community members and businesses," he said. "I want to request that all of you please, please continue to follow all these [public health] measures to continue to keep our case counts low, and keep our community safe and continue to move forward."

Windsor-Essex does not seem to be experiencing the same second wave of COVID-19 as other parts of the province such as Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

"What we are noticing in our community is truly a reflection that public health measures are working, and please do not let anyone tell you otherwise," Ahmed said.

He may have been referencing a march against COVID-19 restrictions that took place in Windsor on Sunday — a protest which he denounced at Friday's briefing.

Ahmed says that the single new case in Windsor is still under investigation, so it is unknown whether it was acquired through close contact with an infected person or through community spread.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 2,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,687 resolved cases and 76 deaths. Two workplaces continue to experience outbreaks — a construction workplace in Lakeshore, and a food and beverage workplace in Kingsville. No long-term care homes in Windsor are currently experiencing outbreaks.

Michigan sees record number of new infections

The state of Michigan reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 3,338. The state now has had 158,026 cases as of last update, and 7,182 deaths.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

CK Public Health reported a total of 388 cases of COVID-19 at last update, 16 of which are active, with three deaths.

Canadian Blood Services reported on Friday that at an individual at a Chatham YMCA blood donor clinic has tested positive for COVID-19. CK Public Health says 150 people have been contacted and told to get tested and to self-isolate as a result of potential exposure.

Lambton Public Health reported 369 cases of COVID-19 at last update, seven of which are active, with 25 deaths.