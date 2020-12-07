Windsor-Essex COVID-19 cases comparable to areas under lockdown: WECHU

Windsor-Essex remains at risk of further COVID-19 restrictions, with cases growing at a rate comparable to areas of the province that are under lockdown, according to the local health unit.

The current case numbers justify a lockdown, said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. But officials want to ensure people have an opportunity to follow red-zone restrictions, which were implemented a week ago, and for the region to see the effects of those measures.

"But the numbers, what we are seeing right now, it's concerning and it's adding a lot of pressure everywhere in everything that we are doing, all the way from public health to acute care to the testing and to the labs," he said.

Dr. Ahmed said more data needs to be reviewed ahead of discussions with the province later this week, but also noted that case counts are not the only indicator they'll be considering.

Officials will also consider outbreaks, staff capacity and the percentage of positive tests in the community, he said.

"We will look at all those numbers and we'll have that conversation and see where this conversation goes," he said.

Changes to an area's standing under the province's COVID-19 restrictions framework are typically announced by the provincial government on Fridays.

Dr. Ahmed made the comments on Monday as the number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 501 and the cumulative case total surpassed 4,000.

There have been 4,054 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, 3,470 of which are resolved. Since the pandemic started, 83 people in the region have died due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said of the 66 cases announced across the region Monday, 10 are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is a health care worker and 55 are still under investigation.

Thirty-four people are in hospital, with eight in the intensive care unit.

There are 21 active outbreaks in the community, including two at hospitals — one at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital and another at Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, including:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector

One in a Leamington place of worship.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector

One community outbreak is still active, at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor.

There are three school outbreaks: Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus, Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School. W.J. Langlois reopened on Monday, and Begley is set to start reopening Wednesday.

There are outbreaks at six long-term care and retirement homes: