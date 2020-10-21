CBC Windsor October 21 COVID-19 Update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

the first time since March that the region has not had any new cases.

There are currently 36 active cases in Windsor-Essex , with 2,774 total confirmed cases and 76 deaths. The number of resolved cases is 2,662.

An agri-farm workplace in Kingsville, a food and beverage workplace also in Kingsville and a construction workplace in Lakeshore are experiencing outbreaks.

Regency Park, a long-term care home in Windsor, is no longer experiencing an outbreak as of Wednesday.

A day to 'happy dance' for health officials

Windsor-Essex health officials were feeling jubilant on Wednesday's conference call. For the first time since March 20, the health unit reported no new cases.

"It felt amazing," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Ahmed said his first reaction was to text health unit CEO Theresa Marentette to say that they could finally do the "happy dance" they agreed to do when a day came with no new cases.

Ahmed attributed the success to the community following public health guidelines.

"The community has done an excellent job in following all those measures," he said.

Cases at Chatham-Kent schools

Tecumseh Public School reported a new case Wednesday.

Two people from St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

The people contracted the infection outside of school and are self-isolating.

Public Health said it is working with the St. Clair District School Board to provide next steps and additional support, along with reaching out to all close contacts.

The health unit is also reporting that a service provider who works with both the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and Lambton-Kent District School Board has tested positive.

That individual is also self-isolating and the health unit has notified all affected schools including Ursuline College Chatham, St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim, Harwich-Raleigh Public School and Blenheim District High School.

The health unit said it has notified all close contacts and advised them to self-isolate.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

Have a symptom of COVID-19.

Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor. The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There have been a total of 365 cases in Lambton County, with nine currently active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday There have been a total of 378 cases in Chatham-Kent and there are currently three confirmed active cases.

Seven people have died from the disease in the region.