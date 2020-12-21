1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered Tuesday in Windsor

The long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine is about to end for some Windsor-Essex residents.

Windsor Regional Hospital announced Monday that the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has arrived in the region and will vaccinate just under 2,000 people. After training and preparations take place on Monday, vaccinations will start on Tuesday.

The supply was delivered to the St. Clair College Sportsplex on Monday and is now being stored in freezers at –80 C, the hospital said.

"This is an exciting time in our community as we receive the initial supply of long-awaited doses to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus," WRH President and CEO David Musyj said.

"We know this is just the start, and that initial vaccinations will be limited. However, like all communities across Canada, we look forward to the opportunities next year to bring vaccinations to individuals across Windsor-Essex."

Santa delivers COVID-19 vaccines to St. Clair College's Sportsplex Monday. (Windsor Regional Hospital/Facebook)

There is a significant police and security presence in order to safeguard the vaccine, according to the hospital.

The first group the province is focusing on is workers at long-term care and retirement homes that are not in outbreak, in red zones and grey lockdown regions.

Musyj said they will start by vaccinating 35 per cent of staff at a time to ensure that vaccinations go smoothly and there are no adverse reactions. He added that while there hasn't been much evidence of poor reactions globally, it is a strategy that is being recommended.

Since the vaccine requires two doses, Musyj said that when people receive the first dose, they will be given an appointment to come in and get the second dose.

As more of the vaccine becomes available, it will be distributed to additional priority populations.