41 COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak at Kingsville daycare

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has ordered a Kingsville daycare to close due to a large COVID-19 outbreak.

The health unit says there are 41 cases associated with the outbreak at a Discovery School Child Care Centre location, the region's largest outbreak in a child-care setting to date.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said the majority of the daycare's clients are school-aged children, and there are cases among both staff and children.

The daycare is located at Kingsville Public School, and the outbreak was declared on Aug. 27. Staff and children have been told to self-isolate until at least Sept. 17 and get tested for COVID-19.

News of the outbreak comes as students return to the classroom for the first time since April while local COVID-19 case counts surge.

The region has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the province, while the youth vaccination rate is well below the provincial average. Just 55.1 per cent of eligible Windsor-Essex youth have received two doses compared to 73.3 per cent province-wide.

A south Windsor daycare closed its doors after COVID-19 cases were found late last month.

4 additional deaths

The health unit reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19; two women in their 60s and two men in their 70s. Since the pandemic began, 443 people have died locally.

There was also a daily increase of 46 COVID-19 cases, with 543 total active cases.

Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are 17 ongoing outbreaks.

New outbreaks were declared at Berkshire Care Centre, a Windsor long-term care home, and Leamington Kiwanis Camp.

The remaining outbreaks are at workplaces:

Four agriculture businesses in Leamington.

One agriculture setting in Kingsville.

Six health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

One manufacturing workplace in Windsor.

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported a daily increase of five new COVID-19 cases. There are 103 active cases in total and 10 people are in hospital. A new outbreak was declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance earlier this week involving two cases.

Sarnia-Lambton has no new COVID-19 cases and 10 are considered active in the area.