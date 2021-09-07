Active COVID-19 cases top 600 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced a four-day total of 304 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The public health unit said 100 of those cases were reported on Saturday, 83 were reported Sunday, 50 were reported Monday, and 71 were reported Tuesday.

Overall, 616 cases are currently active, including 347 linked to COVID-19 variants of concern. The numbers come as new COVID-19 measures targeting workplaces as well as bars and restaurants take effect. Later this month, new restrictions will be in place for weddings as well.

"We are in a very difficult situation right now," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday.

"Case counts are increasing in our community and also across the province and it is absolutely important for us to take all of that risk into consideration as we head into fall. The schools are opening today and we have to bring it down," he said.

Meanwhile, the region surpassed a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort. As of Tuesday, the percentage of eligible residents who have had one or more COVID-19 vaccines has risen just past 80 per cent. The vaccination rate remains below the provincial figure, however, which stands at 84 per cent.

Ahmed said that vaccinations are up following the provincial vaccine certificate announcement, as well as mandates at some institutions.

Twenty-one people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are 18 ongoing outbreaks.

Two of those are considered community outbreaks and they are taking place at the Urban Field House in Lakeshore and Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh.

Sixteen workplaces are currently in outbreak:

Two agriculture businesses in Leamington.

One food and beverage workplace in Kingsville.

Six health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Windsor.

One manufacturing workplace in LaSalle

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

One professional services workplace in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 11 are considered active in the area.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says 21 people have newly tested positive. There are 98 active cases in total.