46 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex as number of outbreaks rises

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a decrease compared with the number of cases the region has been seeing in recent days.

The region has seen a strong resurgence in the virus since the beginning of August. The average daily increase for the past seven days has been around 70.

The number of active cases and hospitalizations has fallen slightly. There are now 486 active cases, down from more than 500 earlier this week.

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of two from Wednesday.

But the number of outbreaks continues to rise. There are now 19 outbreaks, the majority of which are occurring in workplaces and almost all involve the highly-contagious delta variant.

Sixteen workplaces are currently in outbreak. They include:

One agriculture business in Leamington

One construction workplace in Windsor.

One food and beverage workplace in Kingsville.

Seven health-care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Windsor.

One in a personal service setting in Windsor.

One professional services workplace in Windsor.

The remaining three outbreaks are taking place in community settings. Two are associated with the Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh and one is at the Urban Field House in Lakeshore. An outbreak at Southwest Detention Centre has been cleared.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and there are 13 active cases in the region.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 76 active cases. Eighteen new cases were reported Thursday.