Windsor-Essex public health reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Sixty-six Windsor-Essex residents have newly tested positive for COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Friday.

Currently, 543 cases of COVID-19 are active in the region overall, including 384 that involve COVID-19 variants of concern including the delta variant. The public health unit says 17 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

The delta variant, a more contagious strain that is dominating in the fourth wave of the pandemic, is fuelling many of the outbreaks in the region. As of Friday, there are 19 outbreaks, all but four linked to the delta variant.

The outbreaks including one at Berkshire Care Centre, South West Detention Centre, and a Kiwanis camp in Leamington.

The remainder are taking place at various workplaces:

Four agriculture businesses in Leamington.

One agriculture setting in Kingsville.

Six health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

One manufacturing workplace in Windsor.

One fitness and sports setting in Windsor.

One in a retail setting in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, there are 16 new COVID-19 cases, and the active total has reached 122.

Lambton Public Health is reporting three new cases. The region has 19 active cases in total.