51 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

Fifty-one people have newly tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, the public health unit in southwestern Ontario announced Wednesday.

As well, two new outbreaks were declared at workplaces in Windsor's manufacturing and health-care and social assistance sectors, and three more people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

In total, 16 residents are receiving treatment at area hospitals, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said.

As of Wednesday, there are 509 active COVID-19 cases locally, 266 of which involve COVID-19 variants of concern including the delta variant.

The recent surge in cases is occurring ahead of the beginning of the school year. It has prompted the health unit to strongly recommend that school boards cancel extracurricular activities until at least October.

There are 17 ongoing outbreaks in the region, all but two involving workplaces.

One construction workplace in Windsor.

One food and beverage workplace in Kingsville.

Six health-care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Windsor.

One professional services workplace in Windsor.

Two outbreaks are associated with the Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh and one at Southwest Detention Centre.

The health unit issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for the club on Wednesday saying that anyone who visited Salon A or B on Aug. 20 should get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for the two weeks following that date.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton saw one new COVID-19 case announced on Wednesday, though the active case count has fallen from 13 to 11.

In Chatham-Kent, there are seven new COVID-19 cases, and 58 active overall.