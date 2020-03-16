CBC Windsor September 30 COVID-19 update: 6 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new COVID-19 cases for our region on Wednesday.

Four are close contacts of confirmed cases, and two others contracted the virus in the community.

Ontario has seen a sharp rise in new daily cases in recent weeks. The Ministry of Health reported 625 new infections Wednesday, 554 on Tuesday, and 700 on Monday.

Testing began at three Shoppers Drug Marts in Windsor yesterday, said CEO and chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette.

People who are asymptomatic, meaning they have no signs of COVID-19, may call the pharmacies to book an appointment for a test.

Marentette said those presenting an Ontario health card would have payment covered, but that there is an option to pay for the test yourself if you do not have one.

One retirement home locally is currently under an outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Commercial rent subsidy ends today

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program — the federal program designed to ease the pressure on pandemic-damaged businesses by covering a portion of their rent — expires at midnight tonight, leaving many Canadian businesses in the dark about what Ottawa has planned to replace it.

CECRA covered up to six months of rent by extending forgivable loans for up to half the value of the monthly rent, in exchange for the landlord cutting rent.

Tenants participating in the program would still have to chip in 25 per cent of their pre-pandemic rent, while their landlords were expected to accept a 25 per cent loss on total rent paid. The scheme had its critics from the start — with the main complaint from business being that entry depended on buy-in from the landlord, who was under no obligation to participate.

A lease sign hangs in the window as a cyclist walks past a store Monday Aug. 31, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

But the program was still a lifeline meant to allow tenants to stay solvent and to help landlords keep their properties from falling vacant.

But now, as September draws to a close, the program is coming to an end with no replacement on the horizon. That worries landlords and tenants alike.

READ MORE | Troubled pandemic rent subsidy program expires today — and there's no replacement ready

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Bridging North America Corporate Office – Outdoor Demo Trade Show at 35 Prospect Ave. on Sept. 18

Movati Athletic at 650 Division Rd. on Sept.r 16 and 17

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have been a total of 346 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday. There have been a total of 369 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.