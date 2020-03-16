CBC Windsor September 29 COVID-19 update: 5 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday.

Three people are close contacts of those who already tested positive for COVID-19, one person acquired the virus in the community, and one case is under investigation.

The health unit says they've received 16 public complaints between Friday and Monday, mostly in relation to mask-wearing. One complaint was related to an oversized gathering at a public park.

One retirement home locally is currently under an outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Packed patio prompts fear of further closures

After seeing a crowd of people out dancing on a patio, a local restaurant owner worries that provincial restrictions will revert back to what they once were and shut down his businesses once again.

On Friday evening just before 12 a.m., restaurant owner Wade Griffith filmed a crowd of people dancing on the House of India's patio in downtown Windsor. Griffith said he didn't see anyone wearing masks or following physical distancing rules.

The party came after the province announced new tighter rules Friday, forcing all restaurants and bars to make their last call at 11 p.m. and close no later than midnight.

WATCH | Griffith caught this footage of a packed patio:

Local restaurant owner Wade Griffith caught this scene on camera Friday night 0:26 Griffith says he didn't see anyone wearing masks or following physical distancing guidelines. 0:26

"The fear is if people don't behave and don't keep their patrons behaved that the city or the provincial government will reverse it and all of us will be punished, not just one venue but all of us and that's something none of us want to see because we can't survive it again," said Griffith, who owns Patio Lounge and has plans to open Chatham Street Diner this coming weekend.

READ MORE | Restauranteur worries impromptu dance party will force Windsor businesses to close again

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Bridging North America Corporate Office – Outdoor Demo Trade Show at 35 Prospect Ave. on Sept. 18

Movati Athletic at 650 Division Rd. on Sept.r 16 and 17

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been a total of 346 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been a total of 368 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.