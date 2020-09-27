CBC Windsor September 27 COVID-19 update: 5 new cases reported over the weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases in the region over the weekend.

One person acquired a case in the community, one case is from close contact with a confirmed case and three cases are under investigation.

There are currently 71 people in self-isolation with active cases of COVID-19 and 2,494 cases have been resolved.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 deaths have been caused by COVID-19 in the region.

Dolce Vita, a retirement home in Windsor is the only local seniors' facility with an outbreak. That outbreak was reported on Sept. 10 and has seen two staff members and five residents test positive for the virus.

On Friday, during his weekly epidemiological study, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Windsor-Essex's case rate is lowering as numbers across the province continue to rise.

On Sunday, the province reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest daily increase since May 2.

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The list is continually updated by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Bridging North America Corporate Office - Outdoor Demo Trade Show at 35 Prospect Ave. on Sept. 18.

Movati Athletic at 650 Division Rd. on Sept. 16, 17.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend. There are three active cases in the region and 346 cases have been detected in Lambton County so far.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on the weekend. There are three active cases in the region and there has been a total of 368 cases.

Two people have died.