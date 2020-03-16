CBC Windsor September 25 COVID-19 update: 5 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases for our region Friday.

One person is a agri-farm worker, one person is a local health-care worker, two people are close contacts of someone who has already tested positive and one case is under investigation.

In his weekly epidemiological summary, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Windsor-Essex's case rate is lowering as numbers across the province continue to rise.

Here in Windsor-Essex, the curve continues to stay flat over the last few weeks following a summer of high case counts.

The weekly case rate of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is falling below the provincial average. But it had been much higher this summer. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Over the last two weeks, young people aged 20 to 29-years-old have made up the majority of new cases seen in our region, said Ahmed.

More than half of new cases are attributed to that age group and more males than females have tested positive during that time.

The health unit also reported the percentage of daily test results available within one day has dropped in the last weeks. That lag time has been reported across the province.

There is a lag time for test results currently. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

One retirement home is currently under outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Ontario changes testing criteria as new case counts rise

Ontario reported an additional 409 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province announced it would shift back toward testing only symptomatic people and those in high-risk groups to relieve pressure on publicly funded testing sites and clear a severe backlog of samples.

The news comes as Premier Doug Ford said his government will invest $1 billion to expand testing and contact-tracing capacity heading into flu season, including some $30 million to "prevent and manage outbreaks" in priority settings like long-term care facilities, retirement homes and schools.

The province's network of labs is currently facing a backlog of 53,840 test samples, the most since cases of the respiratory infection were first detected in January.

WATCH | Dr. Barbara Yaffe explains plan to target symptomatic people for testing:

People in Ontario who are asymptomatic for COVID-19 will now only be tested if they are part of a targeted group, such as health-care workers, according to Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health.

During a media briefing Thursday morning, health officials said that publicly funded testing sites are moving away from offering tests to asymptomatic people. Instead, the province will return to a more targeted approach, as hospitals, testing sites and labs have reported being overwhelmed by public demand for tests.

"We know that over the summer when we opened up testing to anybody who wanted it, we did not find cases. Right now, we need to focus on people who are symptomatic, people who are contacts, people in outbreaks, or in very specific populations where we have designated that testing needs to occur," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health.

"Your average person out there who is not exposed to a case, who is not part of an outbreak, has no symptoms, should not be going for testing. There's no value. In fact, what we found is when there's very little COVID in that group, what we end up with is false positives, which just complicates things even more."

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Thursday. There have been a total of 345 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases since last week. There have been a total of 366 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.