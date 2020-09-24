CBC Windsor September 24 COVID-19 update: 3 new cases, as health unit worries about bullying

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases for our region Thursday.

One person is a worker in the agri-farm sector and two others are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, started off a Thursday press briefing highlighting discrimination, bullying, and misinformation that he says he's seeing locally and is concerned about.

"For some, it is difficult to understand how a tiny virus can disrupt the entire world. People are not accepting that fact and coming up with various reasons or explanations, and the biggest is that it's all a hoax," said Ahmed, urging people to avoid that type of thinking and reminding the public that COVID-19 is real.

"What we're seeing is when people hold this idea, what is happening is a result of it, it leads to them expressing their anger and frustration and helplessness to other individuals."

Ahmed said school children, agricultural workers and health-care workers are extremely susceptible to the stigma and discrimination associated with COVID-19.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic, it's okay to feel we are powerless," he said, adding that it's "not OK" to take out that anger on other individuals in the community.

One retirement home is currently under outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Ontario avoiding another lockdown, documents show

Ontario wants to avoid imposing lockdown-style measures to combat a second wave of COVID-19, but is prepared to take "targeted action" such as closing certain higher-risk businesses, CBC News has learned.

CBC News obtained a copy of Ontario's fall pandemic preparedness plan, still in draft form even as Premier Doug Ford's government is in the midst of announcing some of its elements.

The 21-page draft, provided by a government source this week, acknowledges the recent upsurge in new COVID-19 cases, and lays out three possible scenarios of what the second wave could look like: small, moderate or large.

Whichever scenario plays out, the plan favours responding with targeted restrictions, rather than widespread closures or a lockdown.

"If there is a resurgence of COVID-19, either locally or province-wide, targeted action may be taken to adjust or tighten public health measures," says the document.

"The return to an earlier stage of provincial reopening, or even regional approaches to tightening would be avoided in favour of organization-specific or localized changes."

READ MORE | Leaked document reveals Ontario's plan to avoid another COVID-19 lockdown

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Spago at 3850 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 10

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 344 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases since last week. There have been a total of 366 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.