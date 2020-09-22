CBC Windsor September 22 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday.

One person is a close contact of a confirmed case, one person is a resident of a retirement home and one case is being investigated by the health unit.

On Monday, the health unit reminded Windsor-Essex residents of Premier Doug Ford government's new restrictions on private gatherings.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said Windsor-Essex needs to remain vigilant with public health recommendations to avoid furthering the spread of the virus causing more restrictions or closures.

Across the province, recent outbreaks have been attribute to private events, which is why limits are applied to personal gatherings rather than to businesses.

The limit on indoor gatherings was reduced from 50 people down to 10 people — and only 25 people are allowed to gather outside rather than the previous limit of 100 people.

The new limits, which were made effective immediately over the weekend, will apply to functions such as parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

Organizers who hold such events face a minimum $10,000 fine and guests could be fined up to $750.

The rules do not apply to "events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events."

The limits are set to be in place for the next 28 days.

One retirement home is currently under outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks at Rosewood Erie Glen and New Begninnings, both in Leamington, have now ended.

Long-lasting symptoms for Windsor couple diagnosed in March

Anna Bennett and her husband Ken Girard learned they had contracted COVID-19 around the same time in March. Now, more than six months later, they say the virus is still affecting their everyday lives and they want people to know the long-term effects of the disease are real.

"They can't see it so they don't believe it," Bennett said.

In June, Bennett was cleared of the virus, but a couple of days later — the symptoms hit hard.

"You're right back with the headaches, the brain fog, the lack of concentration, my hair's falling out," she said. "You get a negative test, they say you're recovered but you're not, like you've survived the actual COVID but your recovery, there's so many more symptoms."

Husband and wife Ken Girard and Anna Bennett contracted COVID-19 in March but say they are still feeling the effects today. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Girard had never taken a day off work before this diagnosis. He said that symptoms kept him away from work for two months after being cleared of COVID-19 and when he tried to go back after that, he felt tired and shortness of breath.

"One day they said 'Kenny, you got to do something about this'," he said.

Girard still hasn't returned to work and the symptoms are still very difficult for him to deal with.

"I've had a headache before but nothing to the extent of what I have right now," Girard said. "My breathing ... I can just walk to the bathroom and it's just like I've walked a mile, it's that intense ... Stairs are like, I almost shouldn't do them."

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Spago at 3850 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 10

Crunch Fitness LaSalle at 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been a total of 344 cases in Lambton-Kent.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases since last week. There have been a total of 366 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.