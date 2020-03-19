CBC Windsor September 18 COVID-19 update: 2 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases for the region Friday.

One person was a close contact of an individual who already had COVID-19 and the other case is being investigated by the health unit.

In his weekly epidemiological summary, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed highlighted a flattening curve — once again — of cases for the region.

"We can take charge of our destiny," he said Friday. "What happens in our region over the next couple of months is up to us."

Ahmed reiterated that safety measures such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, and hand washing are all major contributing factors for limiting the spread of the virus.

The curve seems to be flattening again in Windsor-Essex. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Currently, the primary source of transmission in Windsor-Essex is through close contacts, and Ahmed stressed the need to maintain small social bubbles to avoid coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

There has also been a shift in the distribution of cases in Windsor-Essex.

In the early months of the pandemic, most cases were among seniors as the disease ravaged local retirement homes and long-term care facilities. That trend started to change as farm workers — who account for about 45 per cent of all Windsor-Essex cases — became a major driver in the numbers.

But now, young people make up the largest demographic of positive cases in the region, especially over the last two weeks.

Over the last two weeks, the majority of new cases have been among those aged 20 to 29-years-old. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

On Thursday, the health unit said they identified another cluster of cases as a result of social gatherings.

Ahmed said through case and contact investigation, health unit officials are able to trace where cases come from by identifying contacts of those who are affected.

Twenty people — 19 confirmed and one highly probable — have tested positive for COVID-19 in this new cluster. The majority of these individuals are between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.

This most recent cluster began earlier this month when there was a family gathering at Blue Mountain in Collingwood and spread through other gatherings and outings.

It's not clear if the people involved acquired the virus from outside Windsor-Essex, or if someone who attended the gatherings already had it before attending.

Ahmed said anyone with even minor COVID-19 symptoms should not be attending any events or gatherings and should self-isolate.

This is the second "cluster" of cases seen in Windsor-Essex linked back to social gatherings.

The health unit previously reported 37 people were linked to a series of social events earlier this month.

There are outbreaks at three local retirement homes.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington remains under an outbreak with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive COVID-19.

Two staff members and four residents at Dolce Vita in Windsor have tested positive.

New gathering limits, fines, rent freezes

Ontario is rolling back gathering limits in some areas of the province and also implementing new fines for people who host and attend large gatherings during the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday.

Ford said that starting Friday in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region, gatherings are now limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors. Those new caps don't extend to places such as restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, gyms and convention centres.

WATCH | Ford announces a rent freeze, new limits:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a series of new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on social gatherings in three regions and significant fines for violating the new rules. 4:41

The premier said the province is also instituting a minimum fine of $10,000 for the organizers of illegal social gatherings, as well as a $750 fine for people who show up to them.

"We will throw the book at you if you break the rules," Ford said. "They must be a few fries short of a happy meal, these people."

Ford also said the province is freezing residential rent increases in 2021 and extending Ontario's current ban on commercial evictions.

READ MORE | Ontario rolls back gathering limits in some areas as 293 new COVID-19 cases reported

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Kindred Credit Union at 243 Erie St S. on Sept. 3, Sept. 4

The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Ave. on Sept. 6

Spagos at 3850 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 10

Crunch Fitness LaSalle at 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4.

Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday. The region is recording a total of 343 cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases on Thursday. There have been a total of 366 positive cases, with three active cases in that community.

Two people there have died from the disease.