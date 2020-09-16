CBC Windsor September 16 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the community on Wednesday.

One person is a farm worker, two cases are travel related, two people acquired the virus in the community, four people contracted the virus from a close contact who had it, and one case is under investigation. Overall there are 92 active COVID-19 cases within Windsor-Essex, and one person is currently in hospital.

There are outbreaks at three local retirement homes.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington remains under an outbreak with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive COVID-19.

Two staff members and four residents at Dolce Vita in Windsor have tested positive.

First COVID-19 case confirmed at Catholic elementary school

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board [WECDSB] has confirmed its first student case of COVID-19 at one of its schools. It is also the first case reported in a school in the Windsor-Essex region.

The positive case at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg has prompted the closure of the child's classroom.

The school was first notified of the diagnosis Tuesday morning, board officials said, adding classmates of the COVID-positive student were dismissed from school and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

"As soon as we were made aware of the positive case we contacted the health unit, where they worked with the school principal [to determine] who would be close contacts," said Melissa Farrand, WECDSB's COVID-19 lead.

The positive case has resulted in about 20 classmates being sent into self-isolation, she said, adding that the student who tested positive for COVID-19 only attended school one day last week.

No details were provided on the grade level of the affected class, with WECDSB officials citing confidentiality.

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Kindred Credit Union at 243 Erie St S. on Sept. 3, Sept. 4

The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Ave. on Sept. 6

Spagos at 3850 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 10

Crunch Fitness LaSalle at 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4.

Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. The region is recording a total of 343 cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases on Tuesday. There have been a total of 366 positive cases, with three active cases in that community.

Two people there have died from the disease.