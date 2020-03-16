CBC Windsor September 15 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in our community on Tuesday.

Three new cases are among residents at Dolce Vita retirement home in Windsor, one case is related to international travel and one person had close contact with someone who was positive for the disease.

The health unit also reported they have issued eight notices of violation to businesses or people in our area that are not following public health guidelines, for infractions like people or staff not wearing masks at businesses, over-crowded patios, or individuals not following isolation or quarantine orders.

The health unit has also updated their Section 22 Order regarding a mask policy to include local libraries. As of Monday, those attending libraries in our area should be wearing a mask.

While local bylaws would apply to libraries and public health recommendations would have people wear masks anytime physical distancing is difficult to do, the health unit felt the order should cover these public spaces.

There are outbreaks at three local retirement homes.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington remains under an outbreak with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the disease.

Two staff members and four residents at Dolce Vita in Windsor have now tested positive for the disease.

Rising COVID-19 cases across Canada

An uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country in the last 10 days has prompted many public health officials to remind Canadians to be on high alert and follow set guidelines to limit the spread.

But the relatively stable hospitalization data should not provide too much comfort, as ICU units may begin to fill if cases continue to increase, infectious diseases experts told CBC News.

WATCH | Upward trend in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome,' expert says:

'I was really expecting to see more of a rise like this in October but it's real and it's happening now,' said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist. 0:36

As well, blame placed on younger people, who are apparently driving new infections, may be misplaced as some may be exposed to infections due to factors such as a precarious work environment, rather than being irresponsible, they said.

Currently, new cases across Canada mostly represent those under the age of 40. Yesterday, Ontario reported 313 new cases, with 67 per cent falling within that demographic. British Columbia has similarly reported increases tied to outbreaks affecting younger people as well.

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Crunch Fitness LaSalle 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4.

Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. The region is recording a total of 343 cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new case on Monday. There have been a total of 366 positive cases, with three active cases in that community.

Two people there have died from the disease.