CBC Windsor September 14 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases in our region Monday, as province-wide numbers continue to climb in Ontario.

All four people are contacts of confirmed cases.

Overall, there are 91 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one person is currently in hospital.

Over the weekend, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for our area.

Ten of those cases were attributed to close contact of someone who already tested positive, one case was due to community exposure and seven cases were under investigation.

There are outbreaks at three local retirement homes.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington remains under an outbreak with 21 residents positive for the disease along with seven staff members.

A staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the disease.

And one staff member and one resident at Dolce Vita in Windsor have tested positive for the disease.

There are no workplace outbreaks at this time.

Ontario daily average doubles in 3-week stretch

Ontario's COVID-19 cases are rising at a rate not seen for months, upping the pressure on Premier Doug Ford's government and public health officials to take fresh action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The average number of new COVID-19 infections confirmed daily in the province has doubled in a stretch of just three weeks. Ontario's daily count has exceeded 200 on each of the past three days, something that hasn't happened since early June.

On Friday, during his most recent news conference, Ford described the trend as an "uptick" limited to the most densely populated urban areas of Ontario.

"Where we are seeing an uptick is a couple regions," Ford said. "It's not the City of Toronto or the Peel Region's fault. This is happening, we've got to work together."

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Crunch Fitness LaSalle 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4.

Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. The region is recording a total of 343 cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases over the weekend. There have been a total of 365 positive cases, with two active cases in that community.

Two people there have died from the disease.