CBC Windsor September 20 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases and new limits on gatherings

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region this weekend.

Six of the new cases are from people having close contact with confirmed cases, two of the cases were acquired in the community and one case is under investigation.

There are 86 people with the virus currently in self isolation.

According to the health unit, 76 people have died because of the virus and 2,453 cases are resolved.

As of Sunday, three senior facilities are considered to be in outbreaks, the most recent being Dolce Vita in Windsor which has had an outbreak since September 10. Four residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington had one staff member test positive for the virus. New Begninnings, also in Leamington, has had an outbreak since August 10 where 21 residents have tested positive along with seven staff members.

New gathering limits take hold

On Saturday, the province of Ontario extended its limits on social gatherings to the entire province which were previously imposed in just the Toronto, Peel region and Ottawa areas.

The decision comes following "alarming growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province."

"Clearly, the numbers are heading in the wrong direction," the premier said in a release. "We need everyone to follow the public health rules in order to prevent another province wide lockdown, and protect all our citizens, especially the elderly and the vulnerable."

The limit on indoor gatherings was reduced from 50 people down to ten people, and only 25 people are allowed to gather outside rather than the previous limit of 100 people.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford extended new social gathering limits to the entire province on Saturday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The new limits, which were made effective immediately, will apply to functions such as, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

Organizers who hold such events face a minimum $10,000 fine.

The rules do not apply to "events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events."

The limits are set to be in place for the next 28 days.

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Ave. on Sept. 6

Spagos at 3850 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 10

Crunch Fitness LaSalle at 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has recorded a total of 344 cases of COVID-19.

Two cases are currently active and 317 are resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases on Sunday. There have been a total of 366 positive cases, with three active cases in the community.

Two of those cases are active and 362 people have recovered.

Two people have died from the virus in the region.